Drug War 3CTE World artists Boo Rossini and Boston George connect on "Drug War 3."
Trap To The GraveBoston George & Boo Rossini team up for the new song "Trap To The Grave," off their upcoming "Drug Wars 3" mixtape.
Boston George & Boo Rossini "DAY ONE" VideoPremiere!! Jeezy artists Boston George and Boo Rossini deliver the music video for "DAY ONE."
F*ck The Summer UpBoo Rossini and Boston George recruit Jeezy & Young Thug for torrid banger "Fuck The Summer Up."
Plug (Remix)Even though Jeezy just dropped his CTE compilation last night, he's right back at it today with Boo Rossini and Boston George for a new remix of "Plug."
100 (Live By it, Die By it)Stream 100 (Live By it, Die By it), the newest drop from Boo Rossini which features Yo Gotti & Tity Boi. The cut was released on Saturday, June 18th, 2011.
M I Crooked LetterCheck out M I Crooked Letter (Prod by Big K.R.I.T.), the latest track from Boo Rossini, featuring Big K.R.I.T. which dropped on Thursday, May 12th, 2011.
Whip itCheck out Whip it, the latest track from Boo Rossini, featuring Lil' Wayne & Yo Gotti which dropped on Saturday, April 24th, 2010.