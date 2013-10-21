Beedie
- NewsWork Like ThatBeedie shares "Work Like That."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMake A WishBeedie and Wiz Khalifa team for "Make A Wish".By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosBeedie "Morning After" VideoHNHH Premieres a new music video from Beedie for "Morning After."By Rose Lilah
- NewsBeedie "Cold Hearted" VideoWatch Beedie's new video for "Cold Hearted".By hnhh
- Music VideosBeedie "Slow Ride" VideoWatch Beedie's new "Slow Ride" Video.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTidal WavesWhile putting the finishing touches on his new album slated for a 2014 release, Pittsburgh rapper Beedie links up with Taylor Gang's Chevy Woods to drop "Tidal Waves" over this DJ Huggy production exclusively at HotNewHipHop. Follow him on twitter @Beedie412.By hnhh