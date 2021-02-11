Bad Meets Evil
- MusicWhat Is Royce Da 5'9's Best-Selling Album?The critically acclaimed rap maestro can also boast commercial success.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBad Meets Evil's "Hell: The Sequel" Turns 12On their collaborative EP, Eminem and Royce Da 5'9" brought the best out of each other. We revisit Bad Meets Evil's "Hell: The Sequel" EP for its 12th anniversary.By Wyatt Westlake
- NewsBad Meets Evil Snapped Over Havoc Production On "Welcome 2 Hell"Eminem and Royce Da 5'9" showcased amazing chemistry over a haunting Havoc banger on "Welcome 2 Hell." By Mitch Findlay