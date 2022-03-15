Baby Stone Gorillas
- SongsBaby Stone Gorillas Become "Block Benders" On New SingleThe rising L.A. group is gearing up for their next mixtape, "The Military," set for February 10th.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBaby Stone Gorillas Drop New Song, "WOP"Their new mixtape, "The Military," is set to arrive on February 10. By Isaac Fontes
- NewsBaby Stone Gorillas' 23-Track "BABYST5XNE GORILLAS" Has ArrivedWallie the Sensei, Zona Man, and G Baby are among those featured on the new album.By Hayley Hynes