Astro
- NewsUntouchableListen to "Untouchable" a new collab from Sir Michael Rocks, Astro, Skyblew, Clay James, and El Prez.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAstro Freestyles On "Sway In The Morning"The young phenom Astro comes up to do a "Five Fingers Of Death" freestyle on "Sway In the Morning."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsAstro aka The Astronomical Kid Feat. Spade "Champion" VideoAstro crowns himself "Champion" in his new video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsAstro aka The Astronomical Kid "88" VideoWatch Astro's brand new music video for "88".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAstro Talks On "X-Factor" Past In Quick5Astro stops by the HNHH offices to discuss his past and his future in our Quick5 series.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosAstro aka The Astronomical Kid "Yes I Know My G" VideoWatch Astro aka The Astronomical Kid "Yes I Know My G" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- SongsNew New YorkAstro, who recently parted way with Epic Records, isn't slowing down, releasing this new joint today about New York.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStrangerOff "Starvin Like Marvin For A Cool J Song" Mixtape thats out nowBy DJ Ill Will
- SongsStrangerA cut off Astro's new mixtape "Starvin Like Marvin For A Cool J Song" out nowBy Rose Lilah
- MixtapesStarvin Like Marvin For A Cool J SongA new tape from Astro with features from Skyzoo, Black Dave and more.By Rose Lilah
- SongsCrazyAstro keeps putting in work, today dropping off a song called "Crazy," as he works on a project for September.By Rose Lilah
- SongsDon't Test MeWe saw the visual last night, but here's the audio of Astro's new track.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDeadbeats & Lazy Lyrics (Hosted by DJ Tech)Astro aka The Astronomical Kid returns with "DeadBeats & Lazy Lyrics,"
his official mixtape hosted by DJ Tech. Featuring 12 original records with production from 9th Wonder, BrandUn DeShay, ThatLoserLaron and MF Doom, along with 3 records produced by Astro himself.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsHe Fell OffA new one off the young rapper Astro's new tape "Deadbeats & Lazy Lyrics" out nowBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsStarted From The Bottom (Remix)Astro gets in on Drake's new instrumental, as we await his upcoming mixtape "Dead Beats & Lazy Lyrics" arriving February 18th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsAstro aka The Astronomical Kid "He Fell Off " VideoGet a load of Astro aka The Astronomical Kid "He Fell Off " Video, a new visual from Astro aka The Astronomical Kid that saw the light of day on Tuesday, January 29th, 2013. Astro aka The Astronomical Kid's movement grows stronger with each new release, and Astro aka The Astronomical Kid "He Fell Off " Video has further strengthened that fact. It's a solid addition to the commendable body of work Astro aka The Astronomical Kid has been creating since stepping foot in the rap game, and we're defiBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsDeadBeatNew single from former X-Factor finalist AstroBy DJ Ill Will