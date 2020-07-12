News
VV$ Ken
Tory Lanez & VV$ Ken Team Up For Menacing Banger "392"
Tory Lanez and his new artist VV$ Ken prove to be an undeniable duo.
By
Alexander Cole
July 12, 2020
6.9K Views