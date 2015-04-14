OG Ron C
- Mixtapes4:44 (Chopped Not Slopped)"4:44" like never before.By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesPurple MoonlightBest Picture winner "Moonlight" gets the chopped and slopped treatment.By Kristen Bromiley
- NewsCodeine ViewsIf there's one ChopNotSlopped release to cop this year, this is it. Download OG Ron C & The Chopstar's "Codeine Views" here. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Chops Of PabloOG Ron C and DJ Candlestick drop "The Chops of Pablo," an inspired reinterpretation of Kanye West's latest album. By Angus Walker
- NewsChopDamn!OG Ron C gives D.R.A.M.'s "GAHDAMN!" EP the chopped-not-slopped treatment.By Trevor Smith
- NewsIf You're Choppin This It's Too LateHouston legends OG Ron C & DJ Candlestick chop up Drake's latest mixtape. By Angus Walker