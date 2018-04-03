Dante Leon
Listen To Dante Leon's Shape-Shifting R&B Cut "Roses"
The Toronto vocalist and producer surprises at every turn of his new single.
Trevor Smith
May 26, 2018
Toronto's Dante Leon Releases New Single "The Sky"
Toronto newcomer Dante Leon drops off the new single "The Sky."
Kevin Goddard
Apr 03, 2018
