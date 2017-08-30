DJDS
- MusicDJDS, Tory Lanez & Rema Blend Their Cultures Together On "Simple Things"Influenced by the Jamaican culture that helped bring their "No Trust/Feel Nice" EP to life this year, DJDS linked with Tory Lanez and Rema for a new afrobeats-inspired banger titled "Simple Things." By Keenan Higgins
- NewsBurna Boy & DJDS Team Up On "Steel & Copper" EPBurna Boy & DJDS connect on their new EP.By Aron A.
- NewsThe-Dream & Vory Join DJDS On "I Heard"DJDS drops off new track "I Heard" with Vory and The-Dream.
By Aron A.
- NewsKhalid & Empress Of Link DJDS For "Why Don't You Come On"Khalid & Empress Of join DJDS on his new single "Why Don't You Come On."By Kevin Goddard