Ambré Perkins
- NewsAmbré Turns Up The Heat On Her "3000°" EP Featuring BEAM, Destin Conrad, & Jvck JamesJay Electronica also appears on the 8-track project.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAmbré & 6LACK Effortlessly Flow On The "What You Deserve" RemixAmbré is set to appear on Kehlani's upcoming "blue water road" album later this month.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAmbré Drops Steamy New Single "Alone"Ambré drops "alone" off of her double single project "alone/the catch up."By Ellie Spina
- NewsNo Service In The HillsKehlani assists New Orleans artist Ambre Perkins' on the new song "No Service In The Hills."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPreachKehlani and New Orleans newcomer Ambré Perkins offer up their own version of Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Preach."By Patrick Lyons