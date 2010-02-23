2 Pistols
- NewsTory Lanez Assists 2 Pistols On New Single "Bhad"Listen to a new collab from 2 Pistols & Tory Lanez called "Bhad."By Kevin Goddard
- Music Videos2 Pistols Feat. Juicy J "Greedy" VideoWatch 2 Pistols Feat. Juicy J "Greedy" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- NewsI Love Myself (Clean)New 2 Pistols SingleGive I Love Myself (Clean) a listen - it's a new offering from 2 Pistols, featuring Jovi Rockwell. It was dropped on Wednesday, March 30th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsRedonkulousGive Redonkulous a listen - it's a new offering from 2 Pistols, featuring Jason Derulo. It was dropped on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2010.By Rose Lilah