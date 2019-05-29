Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pretty inspiring story. Hailing from Austria, the man had a dream to become a worldwide star and he achieved his goals, coming over to the United States, working hard and defying the odds. We know him from his iconic roles in the movies as the Terminator and because of his synonymous ties to the Gold's Gym in Venice Beach. On a new song released a few days ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger actually gets on the mic for a new journey, helping out Austrian artist Andreas Gabalier for a motivational anthem called "Pump It Up."



Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The track details Schwarzenegger's life and his drive to always strive for perfection. Keep working hard and you'll see results, he says in the song. "Hey I'm Arnold Schwarzenegger and listen carefully," starts off the actor. "Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be/Not what, but who—if you believe success will come to you/Work like hell, trust yourself and all your dreams come true."

As noted by XXL, his delivery is not as eclectic as most rappers out there today. Usually, people will try to stand out in the way they sing their bars but Arnold seems happy spitting with a Terminator-like flow, focusing more on precision and staying on-beat. A music video was released alongside the new audio, which shows Gabalier and Schwarzenegger hitting the gym, spending time in the studio, and more. What do you think of Arnold's future in the game?