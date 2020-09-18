mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Armani Caesar Drops Griselda Debut "The Liz"

Mitch Findlay
September 18, 2020 09:29
Armani Caesar, the first lady of Griselda, has come through with her debut project "The Liz" featuring Conway, Benny The Butcher, & Westside Gunn.


Griselda's triumphant tear has been one of the rap game's high points in 2020, with projects from Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine's Shady Records debut still to come. Now, Armani Caesar has come through with her first album on the new label, The Liz, designed for the culture and dedicated to the fallen DJ Shay. Clocking in at a reasonable twenty-five minutes, the project feels closer to an EP than a long-form album, but as an introduction to what Armani brings to the table it should serve as the perfect gateway.

 With production from DJ Premier, 808 Mafia, and JR Swifts, as well as guest appearances from Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Westside Gunn, The Liz is firmly seeped in the Griselda aesthetic. Picking up where "Anza" left off, Armani and Conway connect on the sinister "Gucci Casket," a highlight that finds two lyricists in their elements. "Countdown" finds Caesar taking center stage with a veritable arsenal at her disposal, each threat accentuated by a filthy instrumental from JR Swiftz. And for a more modern flair, "Drill A RaMA" finds Armani trading bars with Benny in back-and-forth fashion, a testament to the growing Griselda chemistry.

Be sure to check out The Liz now, and show some love to one of the game's exciting young lyricists in Armani Caesar. 

