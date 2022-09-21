Discussions regarding the life or death of R&B have lessened in recent weeks, but it doesn't mean that the conversations are over. Much has been said about R&B and its influence within this generation of the music industry, and Aries Spears is offering his assessment. In a chat with VladTV, Spears agreed with Sean "Diddy" Combs's initial comments about R&B being dead, and the actor believes it's because romance is no longer a factor.

"I think the essence of R&B is dead," said the comedian. "Again, courtship, talkin' to a woman, wooing a woman."



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"You know, guys in this era and because of social media and the climate of what that is, it's like, 'B*tch, take your clothes off and suck my d*ck.' The romance is gone," he added."

"The cat and mouse of it all, the allure is gone. The sexiness is gone. I remember, I forget where I was, Kansas City doing a club, and I was listening to some Rap song. God, I wish I could remember the exact lyrics, but the dud said something to the extent of, 'Can you work this d*ck like you can scramble eggs.' And I just went, 'Jesus Christ! Wow!'"

Spears marveled at the simplicity and vulgarity of the line. "I just went, there's no romance anymore."

This has been a sentiment that many have held for some time. Watch Aries Spears discuss the state of R&B below and let us know if you agree.