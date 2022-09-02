Two comedians have found themselves under a social microscope following allegations of grooming and molesting small children. Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been named in a lawsuit by siblings, a woman and man, who accused the comedians of "grooming them when they were children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits," reported USA Today.

We previously reported on the news when it first broke: the siblings claimed they were 14 (girl) and 7 (boy) when they met Haddish through their mother who was a friend of the actress.

In a lawsuit they filed against Haddish and Spears, Jane Doe alleged that at a summer camp, Haddish told her she would do well in a role that the comedian developed. It wasn't made clear what the skit was about, but it involved Spears. The then-teen would allegedly go to film the skit in a recording studio, but when she arrived, she was told to mimic fellatio. A video was reportedly played during the filming that showed a man and woman attempting to eat a sub sandwich from either end.

"Physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable, Plaintiff Jane Doe mimicked the acts that Haddish and Spears wanted her to do so she could go home," the lawsuit reportedly read.

A year later, Haddish allegedly told the family that she had another role for the little boy. Jane Doe claimed in her suit that they were told it was for a Nickelodeon sizzle reel, but they learned it was a skit called "Through A Pedophile's Eyes," showing a woman who repeatedly left her child alone with a man who lusted after him.

There were scenes of the child wearing minimal clothing, including being in a bathtub as Spears's character watched on before getting in. There was a part when lotion got involved, and when Spears was looking at the boy, R. Kelly's "Bump & Grind" would play in the background. After news of this lawsuit circulated, the skit resurfaced online and took the internet by storm. Viewers took to social media by the thousands to express their disgust and conversations regarding whether or not there are limits in comedy have once again taken over.

We won't be showing the skit here for obvious reasons, but if you really want to see it, it isn't hard to find. Both reps and attorneys for Spears and Haddish have vehemently denied the allegations against them.

Check out a few reactions to the skit below.