Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are in trouble with the law.

According to reports, both comedians are being accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother into performing inappropriate, sexually suggestive acts in sketches. The two unidentified siblings, going by Jane Doe and John Doe, say they've been traumatized for life after the experience, which occurred when they were minors. The boy also claims that he was molested by both defendants.

Furthermore, the girl claims that her younger brother was barely 7 when "Aunty Tiff" brought him to a home where she and Spears molested him while filming a Funny or Die video titled "Through a Pedophiles Eyes." In their suit, the siblings say they met Haddish through their mother who was friends with the "Girls Trip" star, adding that the Funny or Die video featuring John Doe was published online when he was too young to consent.

The unidentified girl says the incident has ruined her dating life, saying she's afraid to be "led down a path of false trust like the path that Haddish led her down." However, Tiffany's attorney, Andrew Bretler has denied the allegations, claiming the lawsuit is purely an extortion attempt. Bretler added that plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to "assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."

"Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down," he added. "Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

The plaintiff's say their mother tried to reach a $15,000 settlement with Spears over the alleged molestation video, however no further details were given.

