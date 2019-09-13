Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, & Lana Del Rey Drop Visual For "Don't Call Me Angel"

A trio of top-selling female artists have come together to deliver "Don't Call Me Angel." The latest Charlie's Angels reboot may still be two months from its premiere date, but that hasn't stopped Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey from releasing their track which featured is on the soundtrack to the forthcoming film.

The ladies draw inspiration from the action-packed film to pen their lyrics as they deliver girl power-driven verses. The single was released along with its accompanying visual that opens with Miley in a boxing ring as she aggressively mistreats a man tied to a chair. Ariana's scene is angelic as she sports angel wings and sings about her devilish side, and Lana comes in oozing seduction as she sits next to a fire wearing a short red robe.

The films itself stars Elizabeth Banks as Bosley with Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, and Kristen Stewart as the Angels. The movie hits theaters on November 15.

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, don't call me angel when I'm a mess

Don't call me angel when I get undressed

You know I, I don't like that, boy

Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks

So say my name with a little respect

All my girls successful, and you're just our guest