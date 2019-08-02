Ariana Grande & Social House Share Situationship Woes On "Boyfriend"

What are the benefits of opening for Ariana Grande on her Sweetener Tour? Why, collaborating on a song with her, of course. Ariana teased her Social House-assisted single "Boyfriend" on Thursday, leaving many of her fans to believe that she would be returning to her love songs that make tweens' hearts melt. Instead, however, Ariana delivered a situationship anthem that was encouraged by the left-right-swiping millennial dating scene.

The singer shared the inspiration behind making "Boyfriend" with fans on Twitter when she wrote, "I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.

She added, "We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person...but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a motherf---in' train wreck

I don't wanna be too much

But I don't wanna miss your touch

And you don't seem to give a f---

I don't wanna keep you waiting

But I do just what I have to do

And I might not be the one for you

But you ain't about to have no boo