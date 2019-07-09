Ariana Grande Drops Off "In My Head" Visual Courtesy Of Vogue

Ariana Grande's here with another one.

Ariana Grande debuted her Vogue cover today that features her beloved pooch sitting on her lap for the magazine's latest edition. The interview for the publication explores how Ariana is holding up amid the tragic happenings that have taken place in her life. “Of course because I’m an extremist, I’m like, OK, I’ll go on tour! But it’s hard to sing songs that are about wounds that are so fresh. It’s fun, it’s pop music, and I’m not trying to make it sound like anything that it’s not, but these songs to me really do represent some heavy shit,” she told the publication, in regards to the tears she shed on stage for her St. Louis fans.

In collaboration with the publication, Ariana has dropped off a music video for the 9th single on her album thank u, next. The video for "in my head" sees Ariana singing for the camera with small effects here and there adding emphasis to her eyes and focusing on her beloved ponytail and stilletto boots. The song is described as the most intimate off Ariana's latest tape and the video is supposed to mimic Ariana stuck inside her own head with her thoughts.

Check it out and let us know what you think.