It’s a false alarm everyone. Ariana Grande is not dating Mikey Foster. Music fans everywhere were completely shook when they thought the pop princess might be dating Mikey Foster after sharing lunch together earlier this week. Ariana’s brother has since come forward to address the masses that are in a frenzy after this latest rumor.

“My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single,” Frankie Grande wrote in a tweet on September 5th. The move is a giant sigh of relief for fans who could not believe the news; finally, the tossing and turning through sleepless nights will end.

Fans originally believed the two to be dating after Frankie posted a picture of them at lunch captioned, “double date.” Interestingly, Ariana and Foster have faced dating rumors in the past. After collaborating on the track “Boyfriend,” many fans believe there to be a romantic relationship behind the scenes. This backstory would explain why fans were quick to jump the gun on these rumors.

Had the two been officially dating, Foster would be another addition to an impressive laundry list of celebrities Grande has had flings with in the past. Mac Miller, Pete Davidson and Big Sean have all shared intimate relationships with the singer.