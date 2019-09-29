Ariana Grande seems to be putting her Forever 21 lawsuit on hold. According to The Blast, both parties have asked the court for an extension. Originally, the fast-fashion brand had until September 25th to respond to Grande’s lawsuit, but now, that deadline has been moved to November 8th.

Court documents read, "the parties stipulate to the entry of a Court Order extending Defendants’ deadline to respond to the Complaint, from September 25, 2019 to November 8, 2019, to allow the parties to continue meaningful settlement discussions. The parties have agreed to attempt to resolve the Dispute by participating in confidential mediation. The parties mutually agreed upon a mediator and mediation schedule. The parties require additional time to continue their good-faith attempt to resolve the Dispute and reach a settlement.”

Grande originally filed the suit after she felt Forever 21 was using her likeness to promote their clothing. Forever 21 negotiated with Grande for an endorsement deal last year, but the deal broke down after Grande was not offered an amount she felt was sufficient “for an artist of her stature.”

Forever 21 has commented on the suit saying, “while we dispute the allegations, we are huge supporters of Ariana Grande and have worked with her licensing company over the past two years. We are hopeful that we will find a mutually agreeable resolution and can continue to work together in the future."