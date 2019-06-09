mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Arian Foster Returns As Bobby Feeno On "S.W.A.N." With Xavier Omar

Milca P.
June 09, 2019 00:23
Bobby Feeno is back.


Former NFL shifted gears last year appearing as Bobby Feeno on his Flamingo & Koval effort.

Now, Feeno has inked a deal with Mass Appeal Records and is prepping his official follow up with A Late February, set to arrive on June 14th. To preview the effort, Bobby Feeno links up with Xavier Omar for "S.W.A.N," a cut that pens an open letter to a lost love.

“It’s an honor to be amongst the artists that Mass Appeal believes in,” Feeno said of the new Mass Appeal deal that has birthed his latest release. “There’s no better feeling than wrapping up your art and shipping it off to the world, then getting an envelope back that says ‘more’.”

Quotable Lyrics

You playing plaintiff and you got me on trial
Like every move I make, you got it on file
Like that's a healthy way to live?
All this checking where I'm is?
You really being true to that thing sitting your ribs?

Bobby Feeno (Arian Foster)
Bobby Feeno (Arian Foster) Xavier Omär new music Songs mass appeal swan
