Dreamville artist, Ari Lennox, dropped her fantastic debut album, Shea Butter Baby, in May and saw a lot more attention brought to her name. Now that her fanbase has grown, she is setting down some ground rules to weed out those whose support she has no interest in receiving. In an eight-tweet thread today, Lennox made explicitly clear that homophobes are not welcome in her community. "Please if you don’t support LGBTQ community, you don’t support me," she wrote. "You don’t support my family and the people I love. So all you delusional and fake religious/ self righteous weirdos unfollow and unsubscribe."

The R&B singer's resolute stance seems to have been solidified by the personal experience of family members not showing up to her sister's wedding due to her having married another woman. She addressed this in one of her tweets: "You can’t support your own flesh and blood because of years of unhealthy conditioning from religion and media. People really live their short lives in a mental prison." Understandably, after witnessing firsthand how people's ignorance hurt her loved ones, she had to draw the line of where she stands for her fans. In the thread, Lennox dismisses multiple justifications that people tend to invoke when trying to defend their queerphobic views, but in the end, she leaves them with the simple message: "Please foh."