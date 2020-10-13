The COVID-19 pandemic has curbed plans for artists worldwide. Most other countries are back to operating as usual, but America continues to ebb and flow as it pertains to adhering to coronavirus mandates. Some cities have opened businesses and don't require masks while others are still on lockdown until city officials feel like the federal government has a better handle on the spread of the virus. We may not be able to enjoy our favorite artists the way we're used to, but many have taken to participating in virtual performances for the time being. The HBCU Virtual Homecoming will take place from October 21 to 25 and some of our favorite artists have been confirmed to make appearances.

Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Kirk Franklin, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, Gemaine, Marvin Sapp, Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, and DJ Jae Murphy will take to virtual stages. "The pandemic had a huge effect on many touring artists this year including myself. We had a number of things planned for the homecoming season including a HBCU tour with Femme It Forward. Which unfortunately had to be canceled," Lennox said, according to Billboard. "I’m super excited to be performing virtually with Support Black Colleges during their HBCU Virtual homecoming. I am looking forward to the world opening back up and being able to see my fans once again."

Check out a promo for the festival below to catch more information about the event.

