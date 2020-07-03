Over the past few months, numerous high-profile college basketball recruits have been making a conscious effort to consider HBCUs along the recruiting process. For those who don't know, an HBCU is a historically black college or university. These schools have notoriously received less funding from the government, and therefore don't always have the facilities to land big recruits. However, many recruits have changed their philosophies and want to give HBCUs a fair chance so they can get the funding they so deserve.

Makur Maker was one of the five-star recruits contemplating an HBCU and today, he announced that he would be committing to Howard University, despite offers from UCLA and the University of Kentucky. In his statement on Twitter, Maker made it clear just how important it is to support HBCUs and urged another high-profile recruit, Mikey Williams, to follow in his footsteps.

HBCUs have been mostly absent from the NCAA tournament over the last few decades and of high-profile recruits do the same as Maker, then this trend could change very soon. Howard University is about to get a whole lot better and there is no denying this addition to their roster could lead to a March Madness birth.

Stay tuned for other big recruiting decisions as we will be sure to bring you the latest.