Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo went big this Valentine's Day, and now the mother of one has the internet thinking that her man may have spoiled her even more than we already saw in their Paper Magazine shoot with a luxurious diamond ring.

As The Shade Room reports, on Thursday, February 17th, @AriTheDon tweeted out, "A f*cking 22-carat diamond ring for me??!!! It's so big I'm scared to wear it. I'm just staring at it in shock," causing engagement rumours to fly.





Seeing as Ari didn't explicitly say that Bagg was the one to give her the expensive jewelry, we've been left to speculate. "[Please] tell me y'all engaged and you didn't just get gifted a 22-carat ring for no reason," one user responded to Fletcher's post.

"Y'all be so worried about other people's relationship," someone else shot back. "Stop pushing your wants and beliefs onto other people. You [don't] know what anyone else has gone through in their life to make them not want to get married. Marriage isn't everything, worry [about] yourself."

Prince Williams/Getty Images

While we don't know if the "Scorpio" hitmaker dished out on a ring, we do know that he spent upwards of $50,000 on his Valentine's Day decor. Event organizer Najee Jalice told TSR that her team used over 1,000 roses, coming in at $50 per bouquet, to fill spaces in their home, with 400 flowers being used in the bedroom alone.

"We had to hand peel the flowers because my florists didn’t have enough petals in the shop that morning," Jalice revealed. "It took five people from my team and roughly 3 hours to peel over 400 roses to make enough petals to fill the room."

In their Paper interview, Bagg told his girlfriend that he "never experienced real love" until getting with her, adding, "I feel like this is the best. This is the last one." Read the couple's entire story here.

