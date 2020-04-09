There a saying that goes, "You miss every shot you don't take," and Ari Fletcher is out here shooting hoops. The social media star regularly captures the attention of the masses due to her suggestive photos, unfiltered remarks, high profile relationships, or internet beefs with other women. This time around, Ari got tongues wagging after she pulled a post-and-delete where she stated that she wanted to turn her monogamous relationship with Moneybagg Yo into a polyamorous one.

"I really want to have a third party in my relationship," she wrote. "Just two pretty ass faces and nice ass bodies. My n*gga is big and can handle both of us, in every way." After sharing his "big" business with the world, Ari then tagged Moneybagg Yo after asking him, "Baby, can we get a girlfriend?"

Ari removed the tweet but later popped up with a bathroom selfie video alongside another woman who was only dressed in a towel. Sleuths identified the mystery woman as a model who listed her name as named Shirley. Less than an hour ago, Shirley shared a video to her Instagram where she's posing in a bubble bath. The two ladies linked up for a lookalike photoshoot which most likely prompted Ari's interest. No word from Moneybagg Yo just yet. Check out a brief clip of Shirley and read Ari's tweet below.