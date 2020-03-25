Moneybagg Yo has made it clear that he is not down to do any TikTok dance challenges with his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher—especially the viral Flip The Switch challenge. As TikTok's popularity grows faster and wider than ever before, plenty of viral challenges have been birthed from the video-creating app. While some challenges are pretty reprehensible—like the "Coronavirus Challenge" that involves licking unsavoury things like public toilet seats—others, like most of the dance challenges, are merely harmless fun. One dance challenge in particular involves participants filming themselves dancing in the mirror while a snippet of Drake's "Nonstop" from his last album, Scorpion, plays. When Drake utters the line, "I just flipped the switch," the participants turn the light off, and turn it back after having swapped clothing. Plenty of famous couples, like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, have taken on the challenge, but it looks like Moneybagg and Ari won't be one of those couples anytime soon.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Ari took to Twitter on Wednesday to implore her followers to force Moneybagg into the TikTok craze. "My boyfriend won’t do no Tik Toks with me," she wrote. "Can y’all go force him, please." Despite her followers' sincerest efforts, Moneybagg replied to the tweet, declaring, "F*ck dat Ian flipping no switch."

Moneybagg's not the only male who has denounced the challenge, though. Last week, Waka Flocka took to Instagram to criticize all the men participating in the challenge for dressing in women's clothing just for comedy. "This flip the switch challenge is making me realize a lot," he said. "Never will I act or dress like a female: Not for promo. Not for comedy and damn sure not for a f*cking challenge. Where’s the be a real man challenge [?] it’s like being feminine a wave. Please stay WOKE #WhatTheFlocka."