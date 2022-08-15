Police are searching for Yaqub Talib, brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, in connection to a shooting that occurred at a youth football game in Texas, over the weekend. Yaqub is being charged with the murder of a man who died from an apparent gunshot wound at the event.

The Lancaster Police Department announced the warrant on Sunday, confirming to TMZ that it is for a murder charge. Yaqub and the victim were reportedly involved in a heated argument after the conclusion of the youth game. While the victim's identity has yet to be confirmed, TMZ reports that he is believed to have been a coach for one of the teams.



Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Aqib was also present at the game for the shooting. His lawyers provided a statement to TMZ confirming his attendance.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the statement reads. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Aqib, 36 years old, last was a member of the Miami Dolphins, however, he didn't suit up for the organization. He was selected to five Pro Bowl teams throughout his career and won the Super Bowl in 2016 as a member of the Denver Broncos.

