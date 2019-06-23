Apple just made fixing their products that much easier for its millions of paying and dedicated customers. According to an official press release, Apple has partnered with Best Buy to launch close to 1,000 repair shops specifically for Apple products in Best Buy locations across America. The new move will give customers the opportunity to have Apple-certified repairs at more convenient locations.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“At Apple, we’re dedicated to providing the best customer service in the world,” Tara Bunch, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare said in the press release. “If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly. We’re always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we’re excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it’s even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them.”

Best Buy promises to price match with Apple's rates, however, prices will vary depending on your device model and issue.

“We love being there for our customers no matter what their Apple need is, from helping them choose the right device, to offering AppleCare protection and now helping fix their devices,” Best Buy’s Trish Walker, president of Services added. “We’ve always enjoyed a great partnership with Apple and we’re thrilled that, together, we can better serve our customers.”