It appears Apple may be switching up the sizes of their iPhone next year. According to a report from Korean news site ETNews, the company will be offering iPhone that are both smaller and larger in screen size than those currently available.

Reports say Apple has reportedly been ordering OLED display panels in 5.4 inch, 6.1 inch, and 6.7 inch varieties from Samsung and LG for next year's release of the iPhone 12. In comparison, Apple’s 2019 iPhones include the iPhone 11 with a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch screen, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a 6.5-inch screen. So not only will the biggest iPhone be getting bigger next year, but the smallest will be getting just a little smaller as well.

ETNews says it is likely Apple will introduce “more than four” iPhones, noting that “a model will support 5G” as well.

While Apple traditionally rolls out its new models in September, Leading Apple analyst TF International Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will launch a new cheaper $399 iPhone, possibly called the iPhone SE2, in the first quarter of 2020. That device is expected to use the same form factor as the current iPhone 8 but will have the new chips offered in Apple’s iPhone 11 series devices. The iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch screen.

This report comes just weeks after the first photos of the iPhone 12 leaked online, which you can find online or twitter. We’ll continue to keep you posted on the iPhone 12 moving forward.

