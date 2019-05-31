Over the last few years, the way we consume music has drastically changed. Instead of purchasing albums, many people choose to pay for a subscription to a music streaming platform where they can listen to pretty well anything they want for a fixed cost. This has led to lower physical sales for albums, with streaming numbers accounting for the vast majority of album sales. For those who did purchase and download music, iTunes became a necessary application as it allowed you to sort and organize your music library. Well, if you had an attachment to iTunes, you'll have to say goodbye very soon as it has been announced that Apple will discontinue the service, according to Pitchfork.

Based on the report, it appears as though Apple is looking to replace iTunes with specialized individual apps for Music, Movies, and Podcasts. These apps are slated to be announced at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, which will be in just a few days on Monday, June 3rd.

It is being reported that the music app will let its users manually sync their devices, which will surely be a welcomed feature for many who opt to use the new app.

Are you disappointed to see iTunes go or have you hopped onto the streaming wave already?