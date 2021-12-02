Antonio Brown was officially suspended three games by the NFL and NFLPA today after it was revealed that he had lied about his vaccination status. Unlike Aaron Rodgers, Brown used a fake vaccination card which ultimately duped his teammates and the franchise as a whole. As a result, Brown was made an example of, alongside his teammate Mike Edwards.

As a direct response to today's reports, Brown's lawyer Sean Burstyn issued a statement in which he proclaimed his client's innocence. In a tweet from Ian Rapoport, Burstyn was adamant that Brown is, indeed, vaccinated and that he will continue to encourage others to get the jab. With that said, Brown will not be fighting this ruling.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Per Burstyn:

“Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to support the vaccine for any person for whom it is appropriate. The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly and he will make this most of this time by treating an ankle injury. Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested, and in the best shape of his life when he returns in week 16.”

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the NFL world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on this story, in the comments below.