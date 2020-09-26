Antonio Brown has been one of the biggest names in the NFL for quite some time now, however, it hasn't always been for the best of reasons. Brown had a whirlwind 2019 and as a result, he was suspended by the NFL for eight games. As it stands, Brown is in the midst of serving that suspension, although now, he seems committed to coming back and proving to everyone that he has changed his ways.

Over the course of the last few months, there have been plenty of rumblings regarding his status and whether or not he would be coming back anytime soon. Numerous teams have expressed interest in him, including the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore Ravens. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, there are no immediate plans for a team to sign Brown, although it looks like a myriad of teams are still interested.

Of course, signing Brown now would be an exercise in futility as he is not allowed to step on the field until Week 9. This means if Brown were to be signed, it would probably be in a few weeks from now, where it would become a lot clearer as to just how ready he is to come back.

Stay tuned for updates on Brown, as we will be sure to bring them to you.