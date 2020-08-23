Antonio Brown had himself an interesting 2019, filled with bizarre antics and professional consequences. After starting the 2019 campaign with the Oakland Raiders, Brown was released by the team. He immediately joined the New England Patriots, however, sexual misconduct allegations led to his removal from the team. For months, Brown's career was in total limbo as the NFL investigated the claims against him, and whether or not he should be reinstated back into the league. A few weeks ago, the NFL decided to suspend Brown for eight games, noting that he would be allowed to sign with a team and that he could return as early as Week 9.

A team has yet to give Brown a chance, and the season is quickly approaching. Considering his history, Brown would have to accept a contract with a lot less monetary value, and teams would probably be only willing to sign him for one season. This means he is a low-risk investment, and there are plenty of franchises who could benefit from his presence. This list takes a look at five of those teams, and why signing Brown should be intuitive.

Houston Texans

Just a few months ago, there were rumblings that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was desperately trying to bring Antonio Brown to the city. These rumors were fueled by Watson himself on Twitter, and they got us thinking about how good of a fit this really is. Quite simply, Brown and the Texans are a match made in heaven. Of course, Watson's talent at the quarterback position is immense and any wide receiver would be lucky to play with him. Not to mention, Brown would be able to fill a massive hole left by Bill O'Brien in the offseason.

The Texans inexplicably decided to let go of their star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as they traded him to the Arizona Cardinals. While the signing of Brandin Cook was meant to replace Hopkins, many are well-aware that this simply won't be enough. In a competitive AFC South, the Texans are going to need to keep their offense firing on all cylinders, and AB would allow them to do just that. Watson has proven himself to have a massive cannon of an arm and with Brown's superior route running ability, these two could make for a scary combination.

If the Texans were to sign AB, they would be addressing one of their biggest needs, while also doing so at a discount. It's a no-brainer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With the addition of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, there is no denying this Tampa Bay Buccaneers team is going to be a whole lot of fun. Not to mention, they have a deadly wide receiver duo in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. These four are going to be a menace in the NFC South and fans are excited to see how it would all play out. However, with so many offensive weapons on one team, it would be reasonable to question how AB would fit in all of this. Brown won't be able to sign for much money considering his circumstances, as we've said-- this means AB would be a low-risk proposition that could help solidify the team's depth in case of injuries.

With AB, Godwin, and Evans all on the field together, opposing backfields would be in shambles trying to figure out how to stop these three. It would make the Buccaneers the best wide receiver group in the NFL, without costing an arm and a leg. What also makes this potential signing interesting, is the fact that Brown and Brady got to play together for a short time in New England, and they developed a friendship as a result. Brady has vouched for Brown on numerous occasions, and it's clear they would love to share the field together again.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is starting to get older and as a result, he simply doesn't have the accuracy and strength that he used to. With this in mind, it's clear that the Packers' championship window is starting to close and the team knows it. In the offseason, they drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round which just goes to show how little confidence they have in Rodgers moving forward. If the Packers want to win, they have to do it now and with Davante Adams as their only real wide receiver threat, the addition of Antonio Brown could get this team over the edge offensively.

Brown is one of those players who can get off the line quickly and maneuver himself into wide-open positions. With deteriorating accuracy, this is the exact type of wide receiver that Rodgers needs right now. After refusing to draft a wide receiver early, the Packers are starving for offensive weapons and AB could easily satisfy that appetite. Even if the signing is for the short term, the Packers would stand to gain a lot more than they would potentially lose should things go south.

Baltimore Ravens

After going 14-2 last season, it's clear that the Baltimore Ravens are one of those teams who are going to be good for a very long time. Quarterback Lamar Jackson won league MVP and while they were bounced in the Divisional Round of the postseason, the team has plenty of promise for this season. With Jackson's multi-faceted skillsets, the Ravens could very well be the favorites to win it all. Despite this, they do lack some star power at wide receiver and Brown would immediately come in and change that.

Throughout the offseason, Brown has been continuously linked to the Ravens as Jackson always makes sure to let the media know that he would love to have AB on his team. The Ravens refuse to make any commitments, although it's obvious that they are interested in him. While Brown's eligibility has been their main concern, it's well-established he will have to miss half of the season and if the Ravens are willing to wait, Brown could be the guy to turn this team into Super Bowl threat come late-January.

The Ravens would have nothing to lose by taking a waiver on Brown and with their wide receiver core the way it is right now, they might as well just do it.

Seattle Seahawks

With Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf as their wide receiving core, it's clear the Seattle Seahawks are well set up for the future. In football though, you can never be too cautious especially when it comes to your skill positions. Just like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seahawks could greatly benefit from a player like AB, who has superstar talent at a bargain price. Brown would be the perfect player for the Seahawks in case of any injuries and he would also be able to deceive opposing backfields who don't know who to set their attention to.

Throughout the past few months, Brown has even had some workouts with quarterback Russell Wilson, which goes to show how much Wilson would like to play with Brown. Their rapport off the field could lead to some phenomenal chemistry and perhaps even a complete career rejuvenation for AB. The Seahawks are also in one of the toughest divisions in football, the NFC West. Their rival, the San Francisco 49ers, went to the Super Bowl last year and their defense was a big reason why. Adding AB could be a sure-fire way of getting over the hump and ensuring themselves a better chance at reclaiming the division.

