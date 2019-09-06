The Oakland Raiders are reportedly prepared to suspend Antonio Brown on Friday, just days before the team's Week 1 home opener, following a heated exchange Brown had with GM Mike Mayock earlier this week. During the dispute, Brown reportedly had to be held back by his teammates as he threatened to hit Mayock in the face.

Shortly after news of the altercation and pending suspension hit social media, AB took the high road by issuing a heartfelt apology. Just kidding - he actually further distanced himself from the team by unfollowing the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr on instagram, as first pointed out by CBS' Will Brinson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown and Mayock got into it on Wednesday after AB posted a photo on his instagram story of the $54,000 fine he received for missing time during training camp. In sharing a photo of the disciplinary letter, Brown called out the Raiders for "hating."

"When your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now," Brown's caption reads."Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear."

With the suspension looming, ESPN reports that the Raiders could cut ties with Brown altogether as a result of the tumultuous offseason.

"There are some within the Raiders who want the organization to move on from the mercurial Brown, according to Schefter, and sources around the league believe that the team could suspend him with the idea of trying to void the $30.125 million guaranteed in his contract."

In the meantime, the Raiders are gearing up to host the division rival Denver Broncos on Monday night.