Welcome back to another edition of the Antonio Brown Experience! In today's episode, Brown got into a heated exchange with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, and the star wide receiver is expected to be suspended as a result.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown and Mayock got into it on Wednesday after AB posted a photo on his instagram story of the fine he received for missing time during training camp.

The Raiders fined AB nearly $54,000 for missing training camp on August 18, and skipping walk through prior to the team's pre-season game on August 22. Brown subsequently shared the disciplinary letter on IG and called out the Raiders for "hating."

"When your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now," Brown's caption reads."Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear."

As we know, Brown was absent throughout the Raiders training camp because he refused to comply with the league's new helmet rule. He has since found a helmet that satisfies his personal needs, as well as the NFL's rulebook, but the circus is still parading through Oakland as Week 1 kicks off.

The Raiders will kickoff the 2019 season at home against the division rival Denver Broncos on September 9, in the second game of ESPN's Monday night double-header. It remains to be seen if Brown will be on the field, but we'll keep you posted with any developments.