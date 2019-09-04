The Oakland Raiders have fined wide receiver Antonio Brown nearly $54,000 for missing the Raiders training camp on August 18, and skipping walk through prior to the team's pre-season game on August 22. Of course, Brown took issue with the notice he received from Raiders GM Mike Mayock, and he took to social media to vent his frustration.

AB posted the disciplinary letter on his IG story, calling out the Raiders for "hating."

"When your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now," Brown's caption reads. "Devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear."

As we know, Brown was absent throughout the Raiders training camp because he refused to comply with the league's new helmet rule. He has since found a helmet that satisfies his personal needs, as well as the NFL's rulebook, but the drama is far from over in Oakland.

The transcript of Mayock's letter to Brown reads:

"As you know, you did not participate in the Raiders' walk through on August 22. Your absence from practice was unexcused. Accordingly, you are hereby fined $13,950 pursuant to Article 42, Section 1 (a)(viii) of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Raiders' Club Discipline Schedule.

You were previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders' preseason training camp on August 18. Please be advised that should you continue to miss mandatory team activities including practices and g ames, the Raiders reserve the right to impose additional remedies available under the Club's Discipline Schedule, the CBS and your NFL Player Contract, including but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detriminetal to the Club.