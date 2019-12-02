Antonio Brown and the New England Patriots had a very brief love affair for a couple of weeks in September but it eventually came crashing down after some highly-publicized allegations. Now, Brown is out of the league and waiting for a second chance from a team that wants him. The NFL has yet to come to a conclusion in their investigation against him so for now, he has to play the waiting game. In the meantime, Brown has been spending plenty of time on social media where he has teased fans in a variety of ways.

Brown's latest bit of antics comes in the form of the video below, which features some Christmas music, as well as clips of Brown receiving passes from none other than Tom Brady. These clips are from the only game they played together and fans are hoping this could be a sign of a potential reunion.

The timing of this video was fairly interesting as it came in the midst of the Patriots loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night. Brady and his receivers had a horrible night and were continuously struggling to find separation. Had Brown been on the field, the game would certainly have been a different story and AB recognizes that better than anybody.

As the postseason approaches, it will be interesting to see what happens with Brown and whether he finds a team or will have to wait until next year.