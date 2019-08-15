Welcome back to the Antonio Brown experience. On today's episode: A chef who has filed a lawsuit against Brown, claiming the Oakland Raiders wide receiver owes him about $38,000.

According to ESPN, Stefano Tedeschi, known as "The Sports Chef," alleges that Brown has refused to pay a bill of nearly $40,000 accrued during the Pro Bowl weekend in 2018. During an interview with ESPN, Tedeschi explained how Brown hired him to prepare food for multiple days, including a "culinary show" and other services for approximately 50 Pro Bowlers and others attending a party at the Orlando-area mansion that AB was renting.

In the lawsuit, Tedeschi claims he never found out why he wasn't paid, but was simply told to vacate the premises and "not to make eye contact with Brown on his way out." AB reportedly offered to pay in social media advertising, but Tedeschi turned him down, according to ESPN.

On top of his latest legal issues, Brown still has not participated in training camp with his Raiders teammates due to his frostbitten feet and his refusal to wear anything but a very specific type of helmet. Tune in tomorrow to find out what happens next.