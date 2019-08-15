AB accused of stiffing "The Sports Chef" out of approximately $38,000.
Welcome back to the Antonio Brown experience. On today's episode: A chef who has filed a lawsuit against Brown, claiming the Oakland Raiders wide receiver owes him about $38,000.
According to ESPN, Stefano Tedeschi, known as "The Sports Chef," alleges that Brown has refused to pay a bill of nearly $40,000 accrued during the Pro Bowl weekend in 2018. During an interview with ESPN, Tedeschi explained how Brown hired him to prepare food for multiple days, including a "culinary show" and other services for approximately 50 Pro Bowlers and others attending a party at the Orlando-area mansion that AB was renting.
In the lawsuit, Tedeschi claims he never found out why he wasn't paid, but was simply told to vacate the premises and "not to make eye contact with Brown on his way out." AB reportedly offered to pay in social media advertising, but Tedeschi turned him down, according to ESPN.
Per ESPN:
"I've cooked for countless NFL superstars and celebrities," said Tedeschi, who says he has prepared food for Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, among others. "Never once have I had one problem [until this]. My food is so good, and my mannerisms in someone's home is second to none."
On top of his latest legal issues, Brown still has not participated in training camp with his Raiders teammates due to his frostbitten feet and his refusal to wear anything but a very specific type of helmet. Tune in tomorrow to find out what happens next.