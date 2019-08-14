Fans were extremely excited about last night's episode of Hard Knocks because they wanted to see how the producers would address Antonio Brown and the issues he has been facing lately. Oakland Raiders supporters wanted to know more about his helmet situation, although HBO seemed more concerned about his frostbitten feet and how bad they look. Last weekend, Brown shared a photo of his feet but on Hard Knocks we got a better look at the horrors that Brown stands on each and every day.

In the clip below, Brown can be heard talking about his feet and how they've essentially become "circumcised." He also talked about how he hopes he's able to run faster once they've healed which we're pretty sure isn't how anatomy works. Earlier, we reported that his feet became frostbitten after a trip inside of a cryogenic chamber that went awry.

These images are quite disgusting when you think about it but people seem to be fascinated by them nonetheless. Brown has been one of the most intriguing figures in the league as of late and his antics have been truly a sight to behold.

Now that his helmet grievance has been resolved, it will be interesting to see how well he can perform this season and if the Raiders will be able to improve upon their 4-12 record from last season.