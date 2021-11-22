The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out wide receiver Antonio Brown for the team's Monday Night Football contest with the New York Giants. Brown is currently dealing with an ankle injury but made headlines this week after the veteran pass-catcher was accused of faking his COVID-19 vaccination card.

While the Bucs did not confirm when Brown will be back in action, they did not place him in injured reserve meaning he'll likely be back sooner rather than later. He has not played since Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

As for his vaccination status, Brown's lawyer, Sean Burtsyn, recently stated that his client is fully vaccinated despite reports otherwise.

"Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine," Burtsyn told The Tampa Bay Times. "Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl. One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country's vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip."

Brown's former live-in chef, Steven Ruiz, had accused him of faking his vaccine card.

