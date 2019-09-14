Antonio Brown's last two weeks have been a roller coaster ride for football fans. First, he threw a fit and was ultimately let go of by the Oakland Raiders. Suspiciously, he signed with the New England Patriots only moments later. Soon after, Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer. His trainer claims Brown sexual abused her then raped her over the course of three interactions. The NFL has avoided immediate punishment for Brown as the civil lawsuit surrounding the assault proceeds. That means it is very likely that the polarizing player will make his Patriot debut on Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins.

According to CBS Sports, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Michael Giardi reported that Brown is traveling with the Patriots to Miami for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Dolphins, and he's expected to play for the first time this season. It was originally believed that Brown would end up on the commissioner's exempt list, which has been used for other players under investigation in recent years. It would stop him from playing without necessarily forcing him to give up large portions of his pay. When he was not put on the list, the decision fell to the Patriots whether or not to activate Brown for the game.