The NFL has decided not to place New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown on the commissioner's exempt list, which will allow him to make his season debut this Sunday in Miami, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown is currently under league investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting his former trainer Britney Taylor, but there is no criminal investigation at this time. The league was reportedly considering place AB on the commissioner's exempt list, which would have made him ineligible to play against the Dolphins, but that will not be the case.

As noted by Schefter, Brown and Taylor are both scheduled to be interviewed by the NFL as part of the investigation. Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently made an appearance on ESPN where he vehemently denied the allegations and labelled the lawsuit as nothing more than a "money grab."

Says Rosenhaus (H/T Field Yates):

"I wouldn't be doing this interview if I didn't believe Antonio. These allegations are false. He denies everyone of them. I'm very confident his legal team has facts that will prove this." "I'll repeat this. This is a money grab. I believe this: this is a money grab."

The Patriots dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final of 33-3 in their home-opener last Sunday night, and they should have no problem pummeling the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. New England is favored by more than two touchdowns and the addition of their latest All Pro acquisition doesn't bode well for the 0-1 Dolphins heading into Week 2.