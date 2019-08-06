HBO's hit series Hard Knocks is set to debut on Tuesday night at 10pm ET, as Antonio Brown, Derek Carr, Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders take center stage.

Ahead of tonight's season premiere, HBO unleashed a teaser clip featuring Brown and his sons, who can't seem to grasp the fact that their dad is no longer with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As seen in the clip embedded below, AB had to explain that he'll now be catching passes from Derek Carr after one of his boys innocently asked, "Where's Roethlisberger?"

"He play with the Steelers. Our quarterback is Derek [Carr] now. We don't play with Roethlisberger no more. We play with the Raiders."

You may recall, Brown and Roethlisberger had plenty of issues leading up to the receiver's trade demands last season. In May, Big Ben issued an apology for the way he criticized AB for running a poor route in the final moments of their Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Brown simply responded by tweeting, "Two Face."

The seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't done much in training camp thus far due to a foot injury, and he is reportedly considered day-to-day after seeing a foot specialist. If you want to see just how disturbing AB's feet look at the moment, feel free to click this link - although be warned, it ain't pretty.

The Raiders will open up the 2019 season at home against the division rival Denver Broncos in the second game of ESPN's Monday Night double-header on September 9. For those wondering, Brown won't get a chance to go up against his former team this season. Unless, of course, they meet up in the playoffs.