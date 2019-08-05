Antonio Brown is one of if not the best wide receiver in the entire NFL and the Oakland Raiders believe they are lucky to have him. Despite being known for some dubious antics in the past, Brown is seen as well worth the risk and his presence could help fix an offense that was less than stagnant this past season. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they may have to miss out on Brown's services for the better part of the next little while as it was revealed recently that he suffered a foot injury during a recent practice session, according to Vic Tafur.

Brown is now seeing a specialist for his foot but it's unclear as to what his timetable will be for a return. The wide receiver has yet to complete a full practice session with the Raiders and they are starting to get a little worried as the season draws closer. Quarterback Derek Carr isn't too worried right now though as he explained the two had been working out frequently during the offseason and already have great chemistry.

As for head coach Jon Gruden, he just wants the team to be together so they have the most chemistry possible once the season starts next month.