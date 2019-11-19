Antonio Brown has been the talk of the NFL for much of the year and his exploits/alleged exploits have been highly publicized. It's been tough for the superstar wide receiver as he has been watching the season from the sidelines and thinking about what could have been when it comes to this season. At one point, things were looking up for AB as he was on the New England Patriots who are a favorite to win the championship. After some allegations against him came to light, Brown lost his spot with the Patriots and he has been lurking from afar ever since.

Today, Brown took to Instagram to issue an apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Essentially, Brown wants to let Kraft know that he is sorry for bringing drama to the team and that he just wanted to be a valuable member of the team.

"Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!" Brown wrote. "All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB."

Based on this latest statement, it seems as though Brown is taking his comeback seriously and that he wants everyone to know he is remorseful about what has gone down so far. AB is one of the best wide receivers in the league and the NFL is at a disadvantage without him on the field come Sunday.