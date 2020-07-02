Ever since Antonio Brown was released from the New England Patriots, there have been rumors as to where he would end up going next. Some people thought he would have a team by now while others were convinced that his career was over. However, it appears as though there are many teams willing to give Brown a chance, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, and Seattle Seahawks at the top of the rumor mill.

Recently, Brown poured fuel on the fires of these rumors, as he took to Instagram with a video of himself working out with none other than Russell Wilson. Throughout the video, Brown displays impressive speed and follows it up with a wide-open catch, as Wilson delivers some nice arm strength.

The video proved to be a mouth-watering moment for Seahawks fans, who are looking for the team to bolster their offense ahead of next season. Of course, the Seahawks already have a solid offense, however, the addition of Brown would immediately make them one of the best passing offenses in the league.

For now, it remains to be seen whether or not AB will get his chance. Not to mention, the NFL has yet to make a ruling on whether or not they will suspend him for his 2019 antics.

Either way, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.