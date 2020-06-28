Antonio Brown has had a whirlwind 12 months although it seems like things have drastically taken a turn for the better. From about August of 2019 to January of 2020, Brown was out of control as his antics got him cut from two separate NFL teams. Now, he has tried to keep a low profile and it is clear that he has turned a new leaf, and is looking at getting a second chance in the league.

There have been various teams rumored to want Brown, with the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks leading the way. NFL insider Bucky Brooks recently published an article in which he made the case for the Seahawks. As he explained, the Seahawks have a competitive spirit that would attract a player like AB.

Per Bucky Brooks:

"In Seattle, Brown’s energy and competitiveness could fit well on a team built on individual and collective competitiveness. The ‘Hawks sprinkle in competitive periods throughout practice, including one-on-one and seven-on-seven periods, with the starters competing against each other. With Brown known to embrace on-field challenges while diligently prepping for the next game, the four-time All-Pro is built to play for a team and coach who embody the “Always Compete” mantra."

For now, AB will have to wait to be signed as the Coronavirus has put a stop to preliminary workouts. However, it now seems likely that AB will be on an NFL roster come September.

