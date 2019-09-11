New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown may not be suiting up for this new team this weekend, as the NFL launches an investigation into sexual assault allegations put forth by his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

While the league weighs it's options, Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made an appearance on SportsCenter Wednesday morning to explain that AB has denied all allegations and will cooperate with the investigation. According to Rosenhaus, Taylor's lawsuit is nothing more than a "money grab."

Says Rosenhaus (H/T Field Yates):

"I wouldn't be doing this interview if I didn't believe Antonio. These allegations are false. He denies everyone of them. I'm very confident his legal team has facts that will prove this." "I'll repeat this. This is a money grab. I believe this: this is a money grab."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor has agreed to meet with the NFL as part of their investigation but she won't be available until next week, following her wedding.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters that Brown will continue to practice with the team although he wouldn't confirm or deny if Brown would be available this Sunday. Belichick deflected all questions about Brown's legal issues, simply saying, "We’re working on Miami.”

New England, coming off a 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, will head south this weekend for a matchup against the Dolphins. Whether or not AB makes his debut remains to be seen, though it certainly won't effect the outcome of the game as the Pats are favored by more than two touchdowns.